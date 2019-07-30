Wilma Nations Goodwyn, 83, of Newport, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service was Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Rick Aldridge. Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Wilma was born in the Great Smoky Mountains, where she was proud of her heritage. Her time there and her love of the area earned her the fond nickname “Crazy Mountain Lady.” Wilma retired from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as a civil servant. Her faithfulness to her family was a true testament to her character. As a military wife, she often would take on the role of both parents during her husband’s eight years of combat. Wilma loved the Lord and was an active member at Carteret Baptist Church, where she loved gospel music and worshipping. Her outgoing personality assured she never met a stranger, and she was never afraid of sharing her testimony.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Goodwyn Farr and husband Tony of Waynesboro, Va.; son, Leonard “Lenny” Leon Goodwyn Jr. and wife Dana Kim of Newport; sister, Maise King of Bostic; brother, Hubert Johnny Nations of Union, S.C.; grandchildren, Nicole Farr Gray and husband David of Bridgewater, Va., Aaron Farr of Lynchburg, Va., Houston Farr of Virginia Beach, Va., Ashley Goodwyn Bell and husband Nate of New Bern and Jenny Goodwyn Kelly and husband Mike of Havelock; great-granddaughter, Lanay Goodwyn Kelly; and great-great-granddaughter, Serenity Kelly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Leonard Leon Goodwyn Sr.; her parents, Willard and Esther Nations; and siblings, Reba, Buford, Vernon, Dwight and Dean.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
