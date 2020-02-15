Linson Morris, 81, of Havelock, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport.
His service is at 2 p.m. today at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Havelock. The entombment will follow at the Morris family cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Linson Wade Morris, Keith Andrew Morris and Rameriz Cortez Morris; daughters, Lessie Nolan, Terry Theresa Morris and Shannon Denise Morris; brothers, Roy Morris, James Morris and Mannie Morris; sisters, Georgia Morris and Ludie Morris; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
