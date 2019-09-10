Samuel “Todd” Stallings, 57, of Havelock, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
A causal memorial service will be held by the water.
The family is asking for help to pay for his cremation costs. Funds can be sent to Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, please indicate Todd Stallings on the memo line.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Strama of Morehead City; parents, Bob and Barbara Stallings of Newport; sisters, Lisa Brown of Morehead City and Terri Stallings of Newport; brother, Tim Stallings of Morehead City; and a grandson.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Stallings.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.