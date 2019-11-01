William Franklin Matthews, 81, of Hubert, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
His service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Burns family cemetery with the Rev. Terry Golden officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.