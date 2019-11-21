Lila Ipock Cleve, 88, of Vanceboro, was called home to heaven Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Vanceboro Cemetery. Prior to the service, the family will be receiving friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Vanceboro. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
