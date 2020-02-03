Mary Johnson, 77, of Mebane, formerly of Swansboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her residence.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the McClure Funeral Chapel in Mebane. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in Coastal Carteret State Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements are by McClure Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net.
