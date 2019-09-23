Joyce Leigh Smith Hopkins, 87, of Havelock, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Joyce was the senior regent at the Havelock Moose Lodge 1797/Chapter 2292. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandma and GiGi to the babies.
She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Hopkins Campbell and husband Douglas E. of Kernersville; son, Scotty Lee Hopkins and wife Khrystal of Havelock; grandchildren, Jason Alan Campbell and wife Bransi of Morehead City, Shawn Michael Hopkins of Virginia, Kirsten “Kaci” Campbell Drew and husband Heath of Morehead City and Kristen Hopkins Brown and husband Stephen of New Bern; and great-grandchildren, Campbell Reef Drew, Tristin Lee Campbell and Lennon Gray Drew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl “Bucky” Hopkins; and parents, Harry Rudolph Smith and Hazel Jones Smith.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
The family welcomes flowers, or memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family wants to especially thank Kaci for her dedication and continued care that she provided for grandma.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City.
