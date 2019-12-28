Mary Davis Randolph, 98, of New Bern, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her family used to live in Carteret County.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Monday in the Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home Inc. memorial chapel in New Bern. Interment will follow the service in New Bern National Cemetery.
Viewing and visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations of New Bern.
