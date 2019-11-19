Leonard Mann Gould, 90, of King, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home.
His service was Monday at Calvary Baptist Church in King with Pastor Kevin Broyhill officiating. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery.
He was born July 5, 1929, in Carteret County to the late Charlie Abrams Gould and Florence Garner Gould. Leonard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his stint in the Armed Forces, he worked for Piedmont Airlines as an engineer and retired with more than 20 years of service.
The family would like to extend a special thanks for the love and care given to Leonard by his caregiver, Catherine Brown.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorla Guyton Gould; a daughter, Patricia Harrold and husband Tim; son, James Gould and wife Melinda; three grandchildren, Kevin Veach, Mary Ella Hansen and husband Jon and Sarah Minnich and husband Josh; four great-grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Beverly Kleeb and husband Bob; daughter-in-law, Wendi Gould; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Murphy Gould; a daughter, Jane Ellen Gould; a son, Michael Travis Gould; three brothers; and one sister.
Arrangements are by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home of Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.