June G. Hall, 96, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her home.
Her service was Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Whaley. Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
June lived a long and fruitful life. She loved the beauty around her and enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and making the world around her a better place. June was a devout Christian and loyal wife to the love of her life, Joshua Hall, for more than 50 years.
The family would like to especially thank her caregivers, Sheila, Jo and Glenda.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Hall Parker and husband Michael of Morehead City; son, Joshua “Mark” Hall Jr. and wife Sandra Miller of Hillsborough; grandchildren, Christopher Parker and wife Julie, Noel Parker and wife Tonya, Davis Hall and wife Jess, Michelle Parker Scotello and husband Frank and Alex Hall and wife Ann; great-grandchildren, Lauren Parker Moore and husband Josh, Taylor Parker, Nicholas Parker and wife Taelor, Evan and Madelyn Hall, Rose, Grace, Frankie, Michael, Tony, Anna and David Scotello and Victoria, Owen and Eli Hall; and great-great-grandson, Wesley Moore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joshua M. Hall Sr.; parents, James and Leila “Maude” Goss; three sisters; and four brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice 662 W Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
