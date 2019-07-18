Arnold Leary, 86, of Beaufort, formerly of Greensboro, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Carteret Landing Assisted Living in Morehead City.
The family will celebrate his life at a later date.
He is survived by his first wife, Beverly Leary of St. Augustine, Fla.; son, Thomas Leary of Muskegon, Mich.; daughters, Jan Dixon of Beaufort and Susan Fullford of St. Augustine, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Simmons of Atlanta, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Leary; and a daughter, Ruth Leary.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
