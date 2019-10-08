Antony Andrew Brilakis, 87, of Emerald Isle, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the church memorial fund.
The family handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.