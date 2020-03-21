Peggy Garner, 84, of Newport, passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be announced when current government gathering restrictions are lifted.
Peggy was born to Willie Alton “Jim” Bryant and Margaret Rumer July 1, 1935, in Carteret County. She has lived at her current home on Nine Foot Road since 1963.
She served nearly 30 years as a supervisory management specialist at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point while supporting her husband in the Woodmen of the World and N.C. Jaycees. Peggy served a number of years alongside her husband at the Newport Moose Lodge, where she earned the College of Regents Degree through the Women of the Moose. She particularly enjoyed her weekly meetings with the Crystal Coast Tea Party.
She is most remembered for her incredible artistic abilities, delicious cooking, love for her family and pets and keeping her husband, Howard, aka “Mean and Ornery,” straight for 64 years of marriage.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Tufts and her husband; son, Ward Garner and wife; grandchildren, Dawn McCabe and husband Robert, Dani Schwager, Johnathan Tufts and Sarah Garner; great-grandchildren, Catherine McCabe, Easton Garner, Hailey Tufts, Riley Tufts, Matthew Conrad, Elizabeth Conrad, Sam Schwager, Faythe Schwager, Cora Schwager, Rob McCabe, Jacquelyn McCabe, Desirée McCabe and Rachel McCabe; great-great-grandchildren, Ryan McCabe and Benjamin McCabe; and sisters, Linda Copeland, Wanda Davis, Drexel Hancock, Dee Sharp and Fran Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Garner; her parents, Margaret Rumer and Jim Bryant; and son, Allen Garner.
