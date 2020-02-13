Dr. Horace Adams Jr., 96, of Aiken, S.C., formerly of Carteret County, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Aiken.
The celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church with the Rev. Grant Wiseman officiating. The committal is Friday, Feb. 21 at Lewis Memorial Park in Asheville.
The family will receive friends in the Stevenson-McClelland building following the service.
Arrangements are by Shellhouse Funeral Home Inc. of Aiken, S.C. Dr. Adams’ online guest book may be signed by visiting www.shellhousefuneralhome.com.
