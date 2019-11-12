Sabrina “Bean” Powell, 27, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Her service was today at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery.
Sabrina was a member of Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek.
She is survived by her parents, Dawn and Jody Powell of Beaufort; sister, Alex Peterson and husband Jason of Easton, Md.; two nieces, Olivia and Sondra Peterson; maternal grandmother, Marvina Shark of Beaufort; and paternal grandmother, Lillie Powell of Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Tom Shark; and paternal grandfather, Joe Powell.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.