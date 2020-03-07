Hazel Hunter Hardesty, 75, of New Bern, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at the home of her son-in law Joe and devoted daughter Melissa Mattern.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church. Gravesite services will follow for immediate family.
Hazel was born Nov. 27, 1944, in Morehead City to the late Troy and Lilly Hunter. Hazel was a hard working, courageous woman who battled many hardships throughout her life. She was a woman who never gave up on herself, loved ones, her husband of 35 years (Kerry Don Hardesty) and, most importantly, her faith in God.
She enjoyed the outdoors, the water, fishing and working in her yard. She had a passion for sports as well. Rarely did she miss watching a New England Patriots game or a Duke basketball game. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Hazel is survived by her son, Alan MacDonald and wife Linda; a daughter, Melissa Mattern and husband Joe; stepson, Shane Hardesty and wife Lynn; grandsons Sean, Nelson, Logan and Hank; granddaughters, Caroline, Meredith, Nicole and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Ahliyah and AJ; brothers Jack Hunter and IJ Hunter; sisters, Eunice Browning Hunter, Jeanette Deibert Hunter and Alice Hardesty Hunter; her very dear friend of many years, Barry Bryant; and her precious companion that stayed by her side to the end, Miss Bella.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Lilly Hunter, her beloved husband, Kerry Don Hardesty, sisters Edna Glancy Hunter, June Smith Hunter and Shirley Russell Hunter; and a brother Troy Hunter “Buddy.”
Hazel will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. Finally, they are together forever.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.