Maude Frost, 88, of Salter Path, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay in Sea Level.
Her service was Monday at Munden Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Jack Mumford and the Rev. Patrick Whaley.
Mrs. Frost was a member of the Eastern Star Beaufort Chapter 128 for more than 30 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Frost Murphy and husband Buddy of Beaufort; sons, Artie Frost and wife Evelyn and Tony Frost and wife Anna, all of Salter Path; sister, Rita Bryant and husband Donald of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Tye Frost, Richie Frost, Toni Marie Luther, Matt Frost and Heather Murphy; great-grandchildren, Hailey Luther, Jacob Luther, Taylor Murphy, Sophie Frost, Price Frost, Addie Frost and Jaisa Triviso; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Katie Beir, Ashley Beir and Ty Beir.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Tye Frost; mother, Geraldine Shumate; and great-granddaughter, Sydney Nicole Frost.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Eastern Star, 1604 Courtyard East, Beaufort, NC 28516, or to the Austin Veterinary Outreach and Rescue, 1550 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. Please reference “for creatures great and small” on your contribution.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
