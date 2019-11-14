Mary Lewis, 79, of Otway, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at her home.
Her service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her three sons, Frank Blass of Sherman, Texas, Robert Lewis of Marshallberg and John Lewis of Sacramento, Calif.; two daughters, June Robinson of Marshallberg and Mary K. Lewis of Newton; 17 grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Dailey of Saugerties, N.Y.; and two brothers, Fred Hults and Lenord Hults, both of Grand Gorge, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Hults; two brothers, Harold and Oliver Hults; and two sisters, Elthera Christian and June Dailey.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
