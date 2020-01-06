Charles L. Meckley, 86, of Morehead City, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City
Funeral arrangements will be a private military service held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
