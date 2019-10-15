Robert Lee Johnson, 57, of Swansboro, went to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, after a three-month long battle with cancer. He fought hard but passed surrounded by his loving family.
His service was today at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
He was a great daddy, son, brother and uncle. He was a wonderful Papa and avid fisherman, and there was no outboard boat motor he couldn’t fix.
“We love you 4 life Papa. Our angel.”
He is survived by his daughter, Marinah N. Johnson and fiancé Timothy Paiva; son, Derek Sutton and fiancée Kristina Sovak; grandson, Walker B. Paiva; his mother, Mary Williamson; a sister, Carolyn Norris; and a brother, Rodger Johnson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Not to forget his forever “honey,” Crystal Chapman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lester L. Johnson; and his stepfather, William T. Williamson.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
(Paid obituary)
