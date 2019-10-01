Douglas Faircloth, 60, of Morehead City, went to be with his Lord and savior Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at 3 p.m. Thursday at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City with Pastor Tim Marriner officiating.
Doug had a loving and kind spirit with a servant’s heart. He loved people and was always ready to help anyone in need. In his youth, he was an avid surfer and enjoyed trips to Cape Hatteras with his dad and brother, Wade. He was a master carpenter and loved to design his own creations. He was employed by the Sanitary Restaurant and Fish Market, where he remodeled and left his artistic mark in all the nautical designs seen there. He will be missed by the numerous people he touched in his life.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Kim Keeter-Faircloth of the home; son, Joshua Keeter and wife Kristin of Morehead City; sister, Cathy Hairr and husband Ron of Raleigh; grandchildren, Ayden Keeter, Grayson Keeter, Colin Allen and Camerain Allen; sisters-in-law, Regina Hall and Kathy Lowery and husband Bob, all of Morehead City; and brothers-in-law, Jim Keeter of New Bern, Robert Keeter and wife Verna of Morehead City and Charles Keeter and wife Phyliss of Adams Creek. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Rebecca Keeter of Morehead City; loving aunts, Eunice, Nita and Sue; and several cousins.
He was also blessed with many children and young adults who loved him deeply, including nieces and nephews, Shelton Hall, Ann Cannon, Lindsay Sackett, Cristie Keeter, Kelly Keeter, Aubrey Keeter, Mathew Trapp, Miles Trapp, Faith Lowery, Candace Keeter, Amber Reels, Andy, Ashley, Adrianna, Jeremy and Tyler; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Jarrett Hall, Noah and Jonah Cannon, Lilah and Finn Sackett, Dylan Keeter, Brianna Keeter, Trey Barbour, Ashlyn Trapp, Mason Trapp, Payton Keeter, Saniah Reels, Jude Reels and J.J. Reels.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Daphne Faircloth; sister, Wanda Faircloth; brother, Wade Faircloth Jr.; father-in-law, J.C. Keeter; brothers-in-law, Joe Keeter and James Hall Sr.; sister-in-law, Jennifer Keeter Blessing; and a nephew, Robbie Keeter Jr.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be made to Glad Tidings Church, 4621 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC 28557, or First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
