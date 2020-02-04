Dylan Mayer, 24, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 2 p.m. today at One Harbor Church in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Donnie Griggs.
Dylan was a graduate of West Carteret High School, class of 2013, and East Carolina University, class of 2018, where he graduated with honors. He loved sports, especially soccer. He was team captain for two years. His energy didn’t stop with soccer. He always enjoyed a good workout or a game of golf. He especially liked fishing and hunting and was always happy to be outdoors.
He is survived by his parents, Michael and Robin Mayer of Morehead City; brothers, Ryan Mayer and wife Jessica and Kyle Mayer and wife Whitney, all of Morehead City; maternal grandmother, Rayzelle Meredith of Virginia Beach, Va.; paternal grandparents, Martin and Dolores Mayer of Portsmouth, Va.; aunts, Rene Owen and Diana Shocket; niece, Layla; nephews, Ryley, Wyatt, Connor and Waylon; and four cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Pete Meredith.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Evelyn’s Closet at Carteret Health Care, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or online at carterethealth.org/Giving/Donate-Now.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
