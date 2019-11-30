Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Robert “Bob” C. Johnson, 94, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
Shortly after graduation from Edward Tilden Technical High School in Chicago, Ill., Bob joined the U.S. Navy as a naval aviation cadet and was later commissioned as an aviator in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was proud to be a Marine, serving tours in Guam, Korea and Okinawa and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and Unit Combat Medal in Korea. After honorably serving 21 years, Bob retired as a career advisory officer at the Marine Corps headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Subsequently, Bob worked for the city of Alexandria, Va., in personnel and later returned to North Carolina to make Morehead City his home. He built three homes there – each one a totally different design than the one before it. He loved to fish, sail and swim, winning multiple gold medals in the N.C. Senior Games state finals at age 75.
Still very active, Bob became a member of the Carteret County Planning Commission, chairman of the Atlantic Beach Planning Board and a N.C. Coastal Federation volunteer. As a member of American Legion Post 46, he served as sergeant at arms, third vice commander and first vice commander, as well as chairman of the National High School Oratorical Committee.
“A special thank you is made to Bob’s caregivers, Lydia Irving, Kay Wickizer and Anita Nielsen for the care he was given over the past several years. They made it possible for Bob to remain in his home and, in Bob’s words, made his life ‘pleasant at the end.’”
Bob is survived by his daughters, Dawn and Gale; and his stepson, Charles Lynch.
Bob is predeceased by his parents; wife, Jean; brother, Theodore; a son, Storm; and stepson, Peter Lynch.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
For any memorial donations, Bob requested they be made to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cole Springs, KY 41076, or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
