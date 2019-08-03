Donald Earl Lockhart, 89, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Lockhart served in the U.S. Army as a cook and was a master carpenter.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. today at Ocean View Cemetery with Jay Noe officiating.
He is survived by his three daughters, Laura Gillikin and husband Larry of Bettie, Edith Riffe of Beaufort and Donna Jane Gray Lockhart of Beaufort; four granddaughters, Kimberly Peppers and husband Johnathan of Stacy, Shannon Nelson and husband Anthony Jr. of Bettie, Kyndal Respers of Havelock and Jenny Moore of Beaufort; two grandsons, Will Riffe of Marlton, N.J., Caleb Strickland of Morehead City; seven great granddaughters, Ava Piner, Arin Piner, Ashlyn Nelson, Kenli Peppers, Karsyn Peppers, Rebecca Moore and Arianna Respers; three great-grandsons, Christopher Nelson, Kalel Hunt and Jaxon Hunt; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Ann Lockhart; and daughter, Rebecca Riffe and son in law Madison Riffe.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
