Robert “Bobby” Parker, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

His service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, Va. 

Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.