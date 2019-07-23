Lorette Hollinshed, 87, of Fayetteville, formerly of Carteret County, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in Fayetteville.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fayetteville.
The family will welcome friends for a reception at the church immediately following the service.
Services are entrusted to Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
