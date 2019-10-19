Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Franklin M. Blunt, 85, of Newport, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
There will be no formal service.
Franklin was born and raised in Oswego, N.Y. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years, where he retired as a master sergeant. After the military, he worked 15 years in civil service as a club manager for officers’ and NCO’s clubs. Franklin was known by many in the Newport community, where he served as town commissioner for 17 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ann Blunt of the home; daughter, Cynthia Blunt and husband Jeff Drake of Beaufort; son, Franklin D. Blunt and wife Shawn of Summerville, S.C.; sister, Data Mullen and husband Len of New Haven, N.Y.; brothers, Robert Blunt and wife Carolyn of Mexico, N.Y., and Ernest “Chip” Blunt and wife Joanne of Copenhagen, N.Y.; grandchildren, Kevin Blunt, David Layman, Mary Bullock and Fraser Blunt; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Beatrice Blunt; brother, Clarence Blunt; and son, Joseph M. Blunt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one’s favorite organization.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.