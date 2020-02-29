Scott Andrew Padrick, 49, of Hubert, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life service was Saturday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
He was born Jan. 24, 1971, in Swansboro, the son of the late Kenneth and Barbara LaRose Padrick.
Scott served his country in the U.S. Air Force. After his service, he grew in the tile profession as a tile expert, working on major projects with his longtime friends, Bobby and Joe, in Onslow and Carteret counties. He loved to spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved fishing, and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and occasionally found some time to enjoy a round of golf and a beer. His humor often brought laughter and tears, for those around him. He was also very loving and gave so much of himself to make other lives better.
“For all of those things, we are truly blessed to have known him. May he rest in peace, for all eternity.”
He is survived by his wife of eight years, Melody Staley Padrick of the home; daughters, Devin Wright of Fayetteville, Devon Kubricht of Kernersville, and Ashton Cook and Kaitlyn Kubricht, both of Hubert; sons, Brandon Lewis of Ohio and Zack Taylor of Hubert; grandchildren, Gene, Landon, Boone, Chase, Emrie and Maggie; and special friends (brothers and sister), Mark, Jody and Kate.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother and mother figure, Hepsi Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Scott’s name for suicide awareness to www.maketheconnection.net.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
