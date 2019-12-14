Jay Christopher Mather, 70, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, peacefully in his sleep in Florida, surrounded by his family in Florida.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Chris battled breast cancer for five years with grace and was always thankful for a life well-lived with his wife of 32 years, Barbara; son, Chris P. Morton and daughter-in-law Marissa; and granddaughter, Grace.
Chris and Barbara were a team from the moment they met in Morehead City, and started dating five years before they married July 16, 1988.
Chris was raised in New Jersey and came to North Carolina to further his career restoring and building homes. He owned his own business, Mather Construction, and had worked as a builder since 1971.
He did little advertising of his business, but took great pride in the workmanship put into the homes he restored and built on the Beaufort waterfront and at Howland Rock.
While a builder by trade, Chris was most proud of his family and loved being “Papa” to his granddaughter, fly fishing with his son and doted on his late mother-in-law, Lucy Guthrie.
Chris loved animals, and when it came time to travel, Kiwi, their feline family member, would often be perched on the armrest of the car next to him while he drove.
Those travels often took Chris and Barbara to Boynton Beach, Fla., where they had a second home. Chris was able to spend his final days there, enjoying time riding his bike, sitting on the porch in his wicker chair and tending to the coconut tree in front of the house, which grew from a seed from the first coconut tree he planted, which grew so high he could no longer reach the coconuts.
Another tree, a Norfolk Island pine, was one he took extra care of as well. After his mother-in-law’s death, he transported it to Florida, where it is now flourishing at the corner of Faith and Hope Drive on Faith Farm Ministries.
During college basketball season, Chris could be found cheering on his favorite Duke University Blue Devils.
Despite the aggressive breast cancer that is rare in males, Chris never complained and fought each day with a positive spirit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
