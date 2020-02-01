Moses Andrew Williams, 22, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Wildwood Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Don Dickinson.
He is survived by his mother, Andrea Lee Pollock Cannon of Newport; sister, Candice Ramos of Newport; brother, Kian Lee Murdoch of Newport; grandparents, Debora Pollock Wainwright and C. Gregory Cannon and wife Barbara, all of Newport, and Ian Palmer Wainwright of Florida; great-grandparents, Harold Roger Pollock and Linda Dickinson Pollock of Newport; great-great grandma, Vira Watson of Newport; and numerous loving and caring aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at 747 3rd Ave., 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017, or online at donate.bbrfoundation.org.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
