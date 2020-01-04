Matthew Colton Morris, 24, of Gloucester, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
His service was Friday at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Manley Rose. Interment followed at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Matthew was born Feb. 14, 1995, in Morehead City to Jesse Earl Morris Jr. and Tammy Barnes Morris and attended East Carteret High School. Matthew was a free spirit. He loved spending time outdoors with his friends and family or working in landscaping with Designscapes.
He is survived by his parents, Jesse Earl Morris Jr. and Tammy Barnes Morris of Gloucester; brother, Joshua Morris and wife Ashley of Wilson’s Mills; maternal grandparents, Faye and Ronnie Gillikin of Otway; paternal grandparents, Jesse Earl Morris and wife Deb of Georgia; niece, Tyler Morris of Wilson’s Mills; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Jonathan Tyler Morris; maternal grandfather, Charles Barnes; paternal grandmother, Sheila Scott Dixon; paternal stepgrandfather, Robbie Dixon; and uncle, Charles Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dr. Timothy A. Driscoll, who is a pediatric bone marrow transplant specialist, and mailed to 2301 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27705.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
