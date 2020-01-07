Dr. Frank L. Bragg, 88, of Cape Carteret, formerly of Chester, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his son’s home in Newell following a brief illness.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro with Father Don Baribeau officiating. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park with military honors.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
