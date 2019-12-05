Gene Gilbert Bowen Sr., 90, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. today at Greenwood Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Whaley.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy Davis Bowen of the home; son, Gene Gilbert Bowen Jr. of Morehead City; sister, Barbara Nell Renfro of Wilson; and brother, Malcom “Mac” Bowen and wife Judy of Clayton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma Bowen; a sister, Earlena Bowen and Ella Lomastro; and brothers, Woodrow Bowen, Tommy Bowen and Henry Bowen.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.