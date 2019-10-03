Marjorie G. “Marge” Michael, 96, of Wilmington, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Davis Nursing Home in Wilmington.
No local service is planned. There will be a memorial service in Wisconsin next summer, at the site of the Michael family summer cottage and 60-plus years of memorable vacations, then her ashes will be buried with her husband’s.
Soon after graduating summa cum laude from University of Michigan at age 20 with double majors in accounting and Spanish, she married her husband of 59 years, Jerry G. Michael, on Christmas Eve 1942. She raised three children, followed by successful careers in teaching, then accounting.
At retirement, Marge and Jerry visited her late brother and sister-in-law, Jack and June Green of Pine Knoll Shores, fell in love with the town, built their dream home and lived happy, active, social and volunteer lives. Marge learned to golf, enjoyed duplicate and party bridge and volunteered on turtle watch at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Carteret Health Care, the women’s shelter and the American Red Cross before moving to Plantation Village in Wilmington in 2007.
Marge is survived by her sons, Ted and wife Dawn of Vero Beach, Fla., and Bruce and wife Susan of Asheville; daughter, Kate Lewis and husband Jim of Pine Knoll Shores; grandson, Eric Michael Lewis and wife Emily Patrick; and great-grandson, Nathan Patrick Lewis of Champaign, Ill. She also leaves five nieces and their families.
Being a life-long organ donor, in her later years, she generously chose to make a whole-body donation to scientific research via the organization Med-Cure.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
