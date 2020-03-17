Dollie Mason Gray, 65, of Smyrna, formerly of Atlantic, went home to be with her heavenly father Saturday, March 14, 2020, while she was surrounded by her family at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Manley Rose Jr. Interment will follow at Over the Brook Cemetery in Atlantic. The family will have a reception at Lighthouse Community Church in Stacy following the graveside service.
While Munden Funeral Home is taking the necessary precautions to protect the community from COVID-19, we humbly ask those with flu-like symptoms - fever, cough or shortness of breath - refrain from coming to the visitation and/or service. In keeping with the governor’s mandate, we will do what we can to limit the crowd size. For those unable to attend the funeral service, it will be webcast through the Munden Funeral Home website. We ask that people use wise judgment in attendance.
Dollie was a member of Refuge Fellowship Church. She worked for more than 20 years with the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier in the Sea Level and Stacy communities. She enjoyed life, loved people, camping and the mountains. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren, and she was a friend to all.
She is survived by her daughter, Penny Gray Willis and husband Wayne of Smyrna; sons, Michael Gray and wife Tanya of Williston, David Corey Lupfer Jr. and wife Lorrie of Williston, Tony Gray Jr. and wife Maria of Penn Yann, N.Y., Kenny Gray and wife Cheryl of Prattsburg, N.Y., David Gray and wife Lisa of Horseheads, N.Y., and Dale Gray and wife Stacey of Canandaigua, N.Y.; sisters, Juanita Catherine Baca and fiancé Anthony of Morehead City, Shirley Mason of New Bern, Joyce Gaskill and husband Kevin of Stacy, Paula Howington and husband Daniel of Atlantic Beach, Mildred Beacham of Beaufort, Ruth Knudsen of Beaufort, Doris Small and husband William of Mill Creek and Linda Davis and husband Jerry of Williston; brothers, Gordie Mason and wife Jeannie of Newport, Perry Mason of Straits, Phillip Mason and wife Kendra of Atlantic, Gene Mason of Morehead City, Jimmy Mason of Beaufort and Michael Mason of Beaufort; grandchildren, Michael W. Gray Jr. of Williston, Carly L. Gray of San Diego, Calif., and Jakob Brewer, Madison Brewer and Makenzie Brewer, all of Smyrna; great-grandchildren, Madison Gray and Noah Dugan; nieces and nephews, Mark Lester, Robyn Register, Travis Gaskill, Justin Mason, Hailey Mason, Lindsey Fulcher, Joshua Mason and Meghan Fulcher; and her fur baby, Taco Baby Girl.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Tony Gray; her second husband, David Lupfer Sr.; parents, Primrose and Van Meta Mason; nephew, Roy Lester; sister, Hazel Bunker; and brothers, Elton Mason, Ralph Mason and Gerald Mason.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
