Anthony “Kevin” Smith, 53, of Newport, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Due to the governor's request of not gathering in large groups, the family has made the decision to have a celebration of life at a later date to honor Kevin's life.
Kevin was known for his many talents. He was a gifted flooring installer, specializing in hardwood and ceramic tile. Kevin was very intelligent and could figure out or fix pretty much anything. He loved the beach, the outdoors and all types of music. He and his father, Glenn, have been lifelong Harley Davidson fans and enjoyed riding together for many years. He also loved NASCAR.
It is safe to say Kevin had at least 1 million friends. His sister considered him to be the coolest brother ever. He was very well liked and was the life of the party. He would always lend a helping hand and would give you the shirt off his back. Kevin definitely left his mark wherever he went, he will be sorely missed by many.
He is survived by his father, Glenn Smith Jr. and wife Karen of Cape Carteret; sister, Melissa Smith and husband Scott of Melbourne, Fla.; daughter, Toni Fleming of Beaufort; niece, Katie Wooten and husband Rusty of LaGrange; nephew, Michael French of Jacksonville; maternal grandmother, Katie Alphin of LaGrange; grandchildren, Madison, Marc, Anthony and Mychel; and his faithful, furry companion of more than 10 years, his boxer, Jake.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Davis; and very special cousin, Frankie Alphin.
In lieu of flowers, the asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.