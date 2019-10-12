Robert Samuel Green, 81, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service was Saturday at Brooks Funeral Home with Chaplain Ailsa Harl presiding.
Robert was born in Hagerstown, Md., to Peter Samuel Green and Audrey Van Steyn Green. He spent most of his childhood in Leola, Pa., in Lancaster County. He worked in the textile industry most of his life. Robert married Susan Gregory March 11, 1978, in Erwin at the home of her parents. They owned the business, Hemco, in Newton Grove, which specialized in knit sportswear. He was a long standing member of the Masonic Lodge in Lancaster.
He is survived by his wife, Susan G. Green of Morehead City; two sons, Robert Douglas Green and wife Michelle of Fredericksburg, Va., and Matthew Shawn Green of Ephrata, Pa.: one sister Pam Chillas; two brothers, Richard and Jonathan Green; four grandchildren, Kali, Matthew, Benjamin, and Alice Green; and one great-grandchild, Gregor Green.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Green.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.