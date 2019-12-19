Patricia “Patti” Sue Albin, born, Patricia Sue Flickinger, 52, of Cape Carteret, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the Williamsport Hospital in Pennsylvania.
There will be no service.
Patti was born to Allen and Patricia Flickinger of Jersey Shore, Pa., formerly of Gettysburg, Pa., and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1985. She met her then future husband in fourth grade. Patti and Bruce started dating at the end of eighth grade, riding bicycles together and going to the movies and school dances. She grew up on the Gettysburg Battlefield and had fond memories of riding her horse and bicycle on the trails in the park. Patti loved to dance and was often the first to get the dancing started and the last to leave. Patti and Bruce got married June 21, 1986, and moved to Hawaii, as Bruce was in the U.S. Army. From there Patti and Bruce moved to her parents’ farm in Jersey Shore, where she worked in human resources and helped build their first home. Patti and Bruce moved to Emerald Isle in 1996 and have lived and worked in the area side by side ever since. Patti had a love for her family, friends and animals and had two dogs at the time of her passing, Abby, 14, and Lacey, 2. Her other love was travel and her favorite destination was Alaska. Patti also enjoyed her latest venture, The Twisted Vine Cabin in Cedar Point (now since closed). She loved meeting all the people and she said she loved to redecorate every day as items would sell. Those who were fortunate enough to know Patti loved her as she was just that type of loving and caring person, honest to a fault and the best wife a man could ever hope for.
Patti is survived by her husband, Bruce Albin of Cape Carteret; parents, Allen and Patricia Flickinger of Jersey Shore, Pa.; brothers, Allen Flickinger Jr. of New Oxford, Pa., and Gregory Flickinger of Gettysburg, Pa.; and pets, Abby and Lacey, Patti’s beloved dogs.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.