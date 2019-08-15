Louise Rhodes, 99, of Emerald Isle, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Magnolia Cottage in Dover.
A celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at New Hope Baptist Church in Kinston. Burial is at 11 a.m. Monday at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.
Louise, a native of Lenoir County, was born Aug. 31, 1919, to the late Lonnie Benjamin and Kathleen Parker Rhodes. She was a registered nurse and was employed at Parrott Hospital and DuPont. She was then employed as school nurse at LaGrange Elementary School and health occupations teacher at North Lenoir High School. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where she was its oldest member.
Louise was a strong, independent woman. She made her way to Emerald Isle when she and a group of friends invested in properties as a joint venture. She branched out and eventually built her beloved home, CH2O. She rented her top story as a vacation home to many families over the years and brought joy and beautiful memories to those families. She retired to Emerald Isle and became an active member of the community, including attending town board meetings and participating in the politics of the town. Although she was not known by name, many Emerald Isle visitors recognized her as the lady walking the beach several times a day, swinging her arms and listening to her music. She has affectionately been called “Miss Emerald Isle” and has been a part of the Emerald Isle Christmas parade for many years.
The family would like to thank Mary Langston and the staff of Magnolia Cottage for the care they provided to Aunt Louise. They would also like to especially thank Mona and Earl Knowles for opening their home and caring for Aunt Louise.
After the loss of her fiancé when she was a young lady, Louise never married, but she had many “children” by other mothers.
She is survived and loved by many generations of nieces and nephews. First generation are Bobby Jarman and Mamie, Linda Chambers, Kemp Bennett, Betty Lou Rhodes, Mona Knowles and Earl, all of Kinston, Carol Bowers and Charles of Clinton, Susan Norman of Albertson, Gayle Smith and Nelson and Pat Howard, all of Pink Hill, Janice Falls and Randy of Newport and T.W. Rogers of Deep Run; and a special friend, Carol Sykes of Pink Hill.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her siblings, L.B. Rhodes Jr., Margaret Jarman, Annie Lee Broadway, Hazel Howard and Helen Rogers.
A visitation and reception will follow the service Sunday. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Earl and Mona Knowles, 543 John Green Smith Road, Kinston, NC 28504.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church or a charity of one’s choosing.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at garnerfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
