Georgia Carole Provost Matthews, 68, of Winnabow, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her home. She has family in Hubert.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with the Rev. Jim Pearson officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bear Creek.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
