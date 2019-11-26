Benson LeRoy Dudley, 93, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A private burial will take place at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his daughters, Ruth LaChance and husband Johnnie and Tammy June Dudley, all of Beaufort, and Margaret Ann Merkley and husband Richard of Newport; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elva June Dudley; parents, Steven E. Dudley and Ora R. Dudley; and daughter, Joyce Green.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
