William “Adler” Chilton, 13, of Harkers Island, formerly of Rocky Mount, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Billy Webb. An additional memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at West Edgecombe Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, officiated by the Rev. Billy Webb.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City and West Edgecombe Baptist Church of Rocky Mount. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
