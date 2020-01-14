Alma Grey Dickens, 104, of Weldon, left this world peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Roanoke Rapids, where she had celebrated her 104th birthday Sept. 15. She has family in Carteret County.
The family, accompanied by the Rev. Steve McElroy, will conduct a burial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery in Littleton. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Rosemary Methodist Church in Roanoke Rapids.
Alma Grey grew up on a farm and joined her husband in management of a family farm upon marriage. In 1942, she and Milton and their young family settled in Black Mountain with hopes of improving his asthma. After her children were grown, she enjoyed working and volunteering in various organizations throughout the communities of Black Mountain and Swannanoa before returning to Halifax County in 1989. She then became a full-time grandma, gardener, nature lover, comedian and gourmet Southern cook for her family and friends. She was a lifelong active member of the Methodist church, both in Roanoke Rapids and Black Mountain. She provided a wealth of wisdom and love to her friends and family and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will forever be known for her kindness to others and her wry wit, and she was quick with a joke or a song up until her last days with her friends and visitors at Liberty Commons. She lived a rich life.
She is survived by a brother, Mahlon Dickens and wife Alice of Raleigh; daughters, Sarah Carr of Morehead City and Julia Ann Dickens of Roanoke Rapids; and daughter-in-law, Sally Shepherd Dickens of Laurel Springs. Also surviving are grandchildren, Annie Dickens Barrish and husband Bruce, Michelle Dickens Novella and husband John, Cheryl Dickens Sponagle, David Carr and wife Dorothy, Nancy Carr, Douglas Carr and wife Carolyn, Daniel Carr, Melynda Dickens Anders and husband Terry, Bonnie Dickens Moser and husband Tim, Scott Dickens and wife Anita and Cynthia Dickens Rosenbalm and husband Chris; and special family members, Steve and Connie Hill. There are 28 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Alma Grey loved all of her family.
She has joined her husband, Milton Cook Dickens, whom she married May 17, 1933; parents, Charles Maynard Dickens and Agnes Hux Dickens; a sister, Mercer Crawley Hux; brothers, Austin, Tony, Walter, Milton and Julian Dickens; a son, Robert and his wife Annie; a son, Jarvis; and a son-in-law, Stanley Carr.
The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials be made in honor of Alma Grey Dickens to Rosemary United Methodist Church, 900 Jackson St., Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870.
Arrangements are by Askew Funeral Home of Roanoke Rapids. Online condolences may be sent to www.askewfs.com.
(Paid obituary)
