Linda Joyce Metts Mogelnicki, 74, of Hubert, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service was Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with the Rev. Michael Ledbetter officiating. She will be buried in Onslow Memorial Park at a later date.
She was born Jan. 9, 1945, a daughter of the late John Henry and Sadie Philyaw Metts. Linda owned and operated a beauty shop.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet; grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Diane; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard “Moe” Mogelnicki; a son, John Richard “Ricky” Mogelnicki II; and a brother, John Edward Metts.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
