Terence “Terry” Frank, 65, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at home.
The family welcomes those who would like to celebrate Terry’s life to join them at the Dunes Club of Atlantic Beach from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. A brief service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Shirt and shoes are required, no ties permitted.
Terry spent his life on the water and enjoyed many days sailing, fishing, scuba diving and motoring on his beloved Bertram 31. He had a passion for World War II history and visited many historically significant places during his travels. He enjoyed spending time with those he loved and relished his role hosting Sunday family dinners. He welcomed friends as part of his extended family and was always generous with Dewar’s, red wine and his dry sense of humor.
After relocating his business, the Frank Door Co., to Carteret County from New York in 2000, Terry became increasingly involved in the community, devoting countless hours to long-range planning, economic development, workforce development and education. He was a Carteret County commissioner and served on multiple boards, including the Carteret County ABC Board, the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees, Carteret Health Care and First Citizens Bank. He also took a special interest in supporting emergency management services due to his experience as a volunteer firefighter.
He is survived by his wife, Maryanne; children, Jennifer Alexander and husband Greg, Christopher Frank and wife Carly and Kathryn Walston and husband Collins; and his five grandchildren he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet, Owen, Carter, Madelyn, Abigail and Emily. He is also survived by his leg-breaking dog, Roxy, who was always by his side at meal times.
As Terry liked to sign-off: “Happy to be here. Happy to be anywhere.”
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to the Carteret Community College Foundation’s “Building Our Future Together” campaign or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
