Kathryn “Kate” Anne Jacobson, 65, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
The family will celebrate her life in private.
Kate was a successful chiropractor in Atlantic Beach and Morehead City.
She is survived by her three sons, Scott Hickey and his wife Jackie of Montevideo, Minn., Craig Hickey of Manitowoc, Minn., and Ryan Hickey of Manitowoc, Minn.; brother, Don Jacobson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; numerous friends; and her dog, Layla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orace and Caroline Jacobson; brothers, Dave Jacobson and Neil Jacobson; and two beloved dogs, Shadow and Zoe.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.