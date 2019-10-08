Ethel Smith Hamilton, 89, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 5 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Beaufort with Dr. Keith T. Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
Ethel Smith Hamilton, formerly of New Bern, met Julian Hamilton Jr. at a dance in Harlowe, and they immediately fell in love. When she graduated from nursing school, the happy couple announced their marriage. They were married 47 incredible years until Julian’s passing. Mrs. Hamilton wore her wedding band until her passing. She was a devoted wife and caring mother. She practiced her nursing career until she gave it up to become a full-time mother and wife. She never looked back. Her kitchen table was always open to anyone who needed a hot meal or some extra loving and tender care.
“Miss” Ethel, as known by the children at First Baptist Church in Beaufort, was a mission and Sunday school leader. Over the years, she taught Sunbeams, GA’s, Acteens, children’s Sunday school and Baptist Women. She not only taught missions, but lived missions by her life. One of her last requests were for others to come to know Christ as their personal savior. Her final legible words as heard by one of her sons in her waning days were, “Jesus, Jesus Jesus!”
She is survived by her children, Julian Craig Hamilton of Atlantic, Keith Thomas Hamilton and wife Patty of Buford, Ga., and Stephen Ray Hamilton, Wanda Sue Hamilton and George Davis Cottingham and wife Karen, all of Beaufort; four grandsons, Julian Eric Hamilton, Mark Thomas Hamilton, Matthew Keith Hamilton and George Davis Cottingham IV; five great-grandchildren, Sierra Joy Hamilton, Caleb Alexander Mark Hamilton, Matthew Calvin Hamilton, Noble Cape Hamilton and Barrett Carter Hamilton; and a sister, Nancy Smith Duncan of Clayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Hamilton Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church, children’s ministry, 403 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
