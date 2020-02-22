Barbara Joann Harrell, 79, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at UNC Rex Health Care in Raleigh.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Barbara was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Morehead City, where she enjoyed the fellowship of her church family. She was dedicated to service in the Carteret County community as a member of the Eastern Star, which is known for its dedication to charity, truth and loving kindness. In her free time, one of her favorite activities was shag dancing. In appreciation for her contribution to the longevity of shag dancing and for her part in creating a history to be carried forward, she was a proud inductee of the Atlantic Beach Shaggers Hall of Fame.
Barbara is survived by two nieces and five nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Naomi Harrell; a sister, Gwendolyn Ruth Nolan; and brothers, Raymond C. Harrell III, David Harrell and Collie Harrell.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
