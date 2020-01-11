Kaye Henry Nelson, 76, of Morehead City, formerly of Huron, S.D., died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Services for Kaye will be announced at a later date.
Kaye Annette Henry was born July 15, 1943, to the late Winfield and Maxine Anderson Henry in Huron, S.D., and was baptized and confirmed in the American Lutheran Church in Huron. Kaye attended school in Huron and graduated from Huron High School in 1961 and later graduated from Huron College with a degree in special education. Prior to retiring from teaching special education, she taught in Huron, Highmore, S.D., and Morehead City.
Kaye loved to read and travel and adored anything relative to the beach or her wonderful grandchildren.
Kaye married Phillip Nelson Aug. 31, 1963, in Huron. Years later they divorced; however, Phillip continued to be a strong advocate for Kaye and their entire family.
Kaye is survived by her daughters, Christi Maxwell and husband Scott of Raleigh and Wendi Denny of Chapel Hill; son, David Nelson of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Sydney McKenzie and husband Brit of Bentonville, Ark., Caitlin Maxwell of Raleigh, Maggie Denny of Hoboken, N.J., Carter and Lindsay Denny, both of Chapel Hill, Tyler Nelson of Wilmington and Kalee Nelson of Fayetteville; sisters, Marilyn Arwood and husband Lowell of Fairfax Station, Va., Gayle Black of Rapid City, S.D., and Gloria Kester and husband Ray of Upton, Wyo.; former son-in-law, Jeff Denny of Chapel Hill; and former daughter-in-law, Melissa Jernigan and husband Rob of Fayetteville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
