Katherine Mann Cutchin Rice, 71, of Whitakers, formerly of Carteret County, died peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home, Whalebone Lodge, “The Cabin,” in Whitakers.
Friends and family are invited to a meal and celebration of life at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Whitakers United Methodist fellowship hall.
Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home Inc. of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
